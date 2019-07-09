Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a 2020 Democratic presidential contender, demanded that Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resign over the deal he handed billionaire Jeffrey Epstein over a decade ago when he faced charges of abusing underage girls.

Mr. Epstein, a former hedge fund manager, was charged this week with running a sex-trafficking operation and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

When he was arrested on similar charges in 2007, Mr. Acosta, then U.S. attorney for the Southern District Florida, arranged a plea deal that shielded him from federal prosecution.

“Since when do underage girl sex ring traffickers get to go to their office every day while they serve their time?” Ms. Klobuchar of Minnesota said. “The victims should have had a say. That’s what the law says. I didn’t vote for former Florida U.S. Attorney Acosta to begin with, and he should step down.”

