The Trump administration imposed sanctions Tuesday on three top officials of Hezbollah, including two members of the Lebanese parliament, saying the militia promotes Iran’s extremist influence in Lebanon.

The Treasury Department froze assets of the three men, bringing to more than 50 the number of Hezbollah officials sanctioned by the U.S. since 2018. A senior administration official said the U.S. will no longer turn a blind eye to the expanding role of the terrorist organization.

“They are an arm of the Iranian regime, allowing it to reach into Lebanon,” the official said. “There is no distinction between the political and military wing of Hezbollah.”

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Hezbollah members of parliament Amin Sherri and Muhammad Hasan Ra’d, and Hezbollah security official Wafiq Safa, for acting for or on behalf of the organization.

“Hezbollah uses its operatives in Lebanon’s parliament to manipulate institutions in support of the terrorist group’s financial and security interests, and to bolster Iran’s malign activities” said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury’s undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

“Hezbollah threatens the economic stability and security of Lebanon and the wider region, all at a cost to the Lebanese people. The United States will continue to support efforts of the Lebanese government to protect its institutions from exploitation by Iran and its terrorist proxies, and to secure a more peaceful and prosperous future for Lebanon.”

