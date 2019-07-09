President Trump said Tuesday he’s heard the “wacky” British ambassador to the U.S., Kim Darroch is a “pompous fool,” following the leak of confidential cables where he called the president dysfunctional and “inept.”

He also addressed Prime Minister Theresa May’s failure to score a deal as they left the European Union, commonly referred to as “Brexit.”

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger…..Thank you, Mr. President,” he said.

Mr. Trump said Monday his administration will “no longer deal with” Mr. Darroch after memos leaked asking whether his administration will “ever look competent.”

Ms. May stood by Mr. Darroch on Tuesday, even though he was disinvited from a Treasury Department dinner honoring the Emir of Qatar.

U.K. officials are still investigating how the cables were leaked.

• This article was based in part on wire service reports.

