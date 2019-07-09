President Trump’s main Twitter account is a public forum and he cannot block users from it, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, rejecting the president’s efforts to police his followers.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it wasn’t ruling on whether Twitter as a whole can exclude users, nor whether an official must allow access to a private account.

But the judges said when a public official uses a social media account for public business — as Mr. Trump regularly does with his @realDonaldTrump account — it’s a public forum, and First Amendment protections apply.

That means people who want to comment on Mr. Trump’s postings cannot be banned because they disagree with him. And those replies are not government speech, which means the government doesn’t have an interest in policing them.

“If the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less,” Judge Barrington D. Parker wrote in the court’s opinion.

Mr. Trump sparked the case in 2017 when, angered by some replies to some of his tweets, he moved to block offending users. Once blocked, they were unable to see Mr. Trump’s tweets directly, or to reply to them.

While there are “workarounds,” some of the people blocked said that was too much trouble, and they had a right to unfettered access to Mr. Trump’s account.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers had argued that blocking the users wasn’t an official government action, saying that his Twitter account was his own speech and nobody else had a First Amendment right to say something as part of the stream of posts and replies to one of his tweets.

He also argued that if the account is considered a government forum, then the speech is that of the government, not of individuals.

The judges rejected those arguments, saying once Mr. Trump “has chosen a platform and opened up its interactive space to millions of users and participants, he may not selectively exclude those whose views he disagrees with.”

