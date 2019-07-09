President Trump said Tuesday he’ll look “very carefully” at Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s handling years ago of a criminal prosecution of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, but defended Mr. Acosta’s performance in the administration.

“He’s been just an excellent secretary of labor, he’s done a fantastic job,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president, a former acquaintance of Mr. Epstein, said he had a “falling out” with the financier more than a decade ago.

“I was not a fan of his,” Mr. Trump said. “I don’t think I’ve spoken to him for 15 years.”

Democrats are calling for Mr. Acosta’s resignation over the handling of Mr. Epstein’s plea deal when he was a prosecutor in Florida. The deal allowed Mr. Epstein to serve a brief amount of time in a local jail with work-release privileges.

Federal authorities indicted Mr. Epstein on new charges of sex trafficking last weekend, citing new evidence from an investigation by the Miami Herald.

Mr. Trump seemed to downplay Mr. Acosta’s actions in the original criminal case, saying it was a long time ago and others were involved in the prosecutor’s decision to give Mr. Epstein a very lenient deal.

“If you go back and look at everybody else’s decisions, whether it’s a U.S. attorney or an assistant U.S. attorney or a judge, you go back 12 or 15 years ago or 20 years ago to look at their past decisions, I would think you’d probably find that they would wish they’d maybe did it a different way,” Mr. Trump said. “I do hear that there were a lot of people involved in that decision, not just him [Mr. Acosta].”

Prosecutors allege that Mr. Epstein abused dozens of underage women, sometimes hosting sex parties for wealthy and well-connected friends at his estates in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida.

The president said of Mr. Epstein, “I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach. He was a fixture in Palm Beach. I had a falling out with him a long time ago.”

In comments to New York Magazine in 2002, Mr. Trump said, “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

The president lamented the negative publicity for Mr. Acosta.

“I feel very badly actually for Secretary Acosta, because I’ve known him as being somebody that worked so hard and has done such a good job,” the president said. “I feel very badly about that whole situation, but we’re going to be looking at that, and looking at it very closely.”

