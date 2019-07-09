President Trump sided Tuesday with Minnesota “patriots” who have objected to their city council’s decision to abolish the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of council meetings.

“Outrage is growing in the Great State of Minnesota where our Patriots are now having to fight for the right to say the Pledge of Allegiance,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I will be fighting with you!”

The council in St. Louis Park city faced flag-waving protesters Monday night at their meeting and vocal objections to removing the pledge. Protesters recited the pledge several times and called on the council members to resign.

The council introduced two resolutions to either reverse the decision or study the matter further.

The council voted unanimously on June 17 to do away with the pledge, citing concerns that residents in the “increasingly diverse community” may find it unwelcoming.

