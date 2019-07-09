BALTIMORE (AP) - A onetime teacher will serve 22 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Kenneth Brian Fischer had been a public school teacher in Maryland’s Carroll County. The 41-year-old was sentenced Monday.

According to his plea agreement, Fischer communicated with an undercover law enforcer posing as a boy on a social networking site. He attempted to arrange a meeting and sent the detective a sexually explicit photo. When officers executed a search warrant at Fischer’s home, they seized devices that revealed he’d been communicating with actual juveniles for years.

Prosecutors say he admitted enticing boys to engage in sexually explicit conduct. He’s been in custody since September 2017.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.