Felix Sater said Tuesday he plans to tell lawmakers “the truth” about the aborted plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow in 2016.

Mr. Sater arrived on the Hill to testify behind closed doors in front of the House intelligence committee. When asked what he plans to say during his appearance, Mr. Sater replied, “the truth.” He made no further comment as he entered the room.

The intelligence committee had originally scheduled Mr. Sater’s private testimony for last month, but he was a no-show, claiming he overslept. This is the second time he is appearing before the committee to discuss his work on the Trump Tower Moscow project with President Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen.

Committee members intend to grill Mr. Sater about the project, which was scrapped sometime in 2016 amid the presidential election. Appearing before the committee in 2017, Cohen lied to Congress saying the project was abandoned much earlier than it actually was. Cohen is now serving three years in prison for lying to Congress and other crimes.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller detailed in his 448-page report Mr. Sater’s efforts to secure approval from the Russian government for the Moscow skyscraper. He also suggested offering Vladimir Putin a free penthouse in the building, theorizing that wealthy Russians would pay a premium to live in the same building as the Russian president.

