LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former nurse’s assistant who sexually abused eight patients at a Los Angeles hospital has been sentenced to seven years in state prison.

Ramon Eduardo Rodas Gaspar also was ordered Tuesday to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say he assaulted female patients under his care at Tarzana Medical Center between 2005 and 2006.

He fled the country after being charged in 2006 but was arrested in 2017 in Guatemala and returned to Los Angeles.

He pleaded no contest in June to five felony charges.

