LAS VEGAS (AP) - A former teacher at a Catholic school in Las Vegas faces 90 days in jail after being sentenced on his guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of threatening to cause bodily harm or death to a student or school employee.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that St. Viator Catholic School fired Todd Pomeroy in 2017 from his job as a physical education teacher after he left multiple threatening voicemails for other staff members.

The school reacted by canceling classes for a day.

Pomeroy told police that he often had been drinking when he left the voicemails and he said during Monday’s sentencing hearing in District Court that he hopes to resume teaching.

Judge Kathleen Delaney said Pomeroy’s statement during his sentencing hearing didn’t acknowledge what happened in the case,

