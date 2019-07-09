The House Judiciary Committee will vote this week to subpoena President Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner, as Democrats’ battle with the White House gets more personal.

Mr. Kushner is among a dozen names slated to get subpoenas under the resolution the committee will vote on. Also targeted are former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Trump campaign chief Corey Lewandowski.

The subpoenas are intended to pry loose information on last year’s zero-tolerance border policy, potential presidential pardons and a host of other issues surrounding Mr. Trump’s immigration decisions.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said they’ve been trying to get information about the zero tolerance policy and the 2,700 family separations that resulted, but they haven’t gotten what they wanted.

“Many questions remain and it is past time for a full accounting of this policy and practice,” he said.

Subpoenaing Mr. Kushner, who is a top adviser to Mr. Trump as well as married to his daughter, Ivanka, is likely to spark another constitutional clash between Congress and the White House, which says the president is entitled to confidential advice from his team.

The vote is scheduled for Thursday. The resolution would authorize Mr. Nadler to issue the subpoenas, but it doesn’t automatically issue them.

Mr. Nadler said he’s willing to talk about accommodations to get the information, and won’t send the subpoenas if the witnesses provide their information voluntarily.

“We will get answers one way or the other,” he said.

The president’s family has been the target of other requests for information from Congress, though those have surrounded activities during the 2016 campaign.

