British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday defended Prime Minister Theresa May and embattled Ambassador Kim Darroch amid a dust-up over leaked memos that called the White House inept.

President Trump fired off a series of tweets Monday saying he won’t deal with the ambassador and that Ms. May fumbled the Brexit negotiations, so she won’t be missed when she steps down this year.

Mr. Hunt, in a series of his own posts, said Mr. Trump was wrong to attack his compatriots.

“Friends speak frankly so I will: these comments are disrespectful and wrong to our Prime Minister and my country,” Mr. Hunt tweeted.

The foreign secretary is among several conservatives in the running to replace Ms. May as prime minister.

Mr. Hunt said if he wins, then Mr. Darroch will stay on as ambassador despite writing memos that cast Mr. Trump and his team in a poor light and questioned their ability to handle foreign policy.

Mr. Hunt said U.S. diplomats provide frank assessments to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and “so do ours” back home.

“Allies need to treat each other with respect as @theresa_may has always done with you,” Mr. Hunt told Mr. Trump. “Ambassadors are appointed by the UK government and if I become PM our Ambassador stays.”

