Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said he opposes anyone who wants to dismantle Obamacare, saying that starting over on the issue of health care would be a “sin.”

He said a universal “Medicare for All” government-run health care system cannot coexist with Obamacare.

“It cannot, and that’s why I’m opposed to any Republican who wants to dismantle it or any Democrat who wants to dismantle it,” Mr. Biden said in an interview that aired Monday evening on CNN. “The idea you’re going to come along and take the most significant thing that happened that any president has tried to do and they got done and dismantle, it makes no sense to me.”

Some of Mr. Biden’s 2020 Democratic presidential rivals want to supplant the current health care system with a Medicare for All proposal that would effectively eliminate private insurance plans.

Mr. Biden, who has advocated for a public option people could choose to buy into, said he thinks they’re “totally sincere.”

“I think they think they have the right answer. But, look, starting over would be, I think, a sin,” he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.