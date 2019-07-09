HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii judge has dismissed a petition for the impeachment of Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a circuit court judge Monday denied the petition filed by Oahu businessman Tracy Yoshimura.

The judge cited procedural issues regarding electronic signatures to meet a Honolulu provision requiring 500 registered voters to sign a petition.

Yoshimura’s attorney says he will file a new petition with hand-written signatures rather than pursue an appeal.

Kaneshiro’s attorney says his client is happy with the decision.

Yoshimura says Kaneshiro should be impeached because he is a target of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into government corruption and cases prosecuted under his authority could be compromised.

Kaneshiro has been on voluntary paid leave since March.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.