HONOLULU (AP) - A Hawaii judge has dismissed a petition for the impeachment of Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a circuit court judge Monday denied the petition filed by Oahu businessman Tracy Yoshimura.
The judge cited procedural issues regarding electronic signatures to meet a Honolulu provision requiring 500 registered voters to sign a petition.
Yoshimura’s attorney says he will file a new petition with hand-written signatures rather than pursue an appeal.
Kaneshiro’s attorney says his client is happy with the decision.
Yoshimura says Kaneshiro should be impeached because he is a target of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into government corruption and cases prosecuted under his authority could be compromised.
Kaneshiro has been on voluntary paid leave since March.
