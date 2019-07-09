PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a 20-year-old motorist crashed into a Jeep - which killed a passenger - then fled and was found hiding in a backyard pool in southeast Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Antonio Montgomery is accused of manslaughter, assault, burglary and other crimes, according to jail records.
The crash killed 60-year-old Charlene Hauth. The Jeep driver remains hospitalized.
Police say Montgomery crashed the BMW he was driving into a Ford Focus Monday afternoon and sped away. Police say he then drove on Powell Boulevard through a red light and collided with the Jeep.
Hauth died at the scene. A resident says he spotted Montgomery in his pool and called police.
Court records show Montgomery was convicted in April on a felony fleeing charge and is currently accused of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.
