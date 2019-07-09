LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police are looking for a man who stabbed a Metro train passenger in the chest and fled.
Police say the attack Monday afternoon on the Expo Line was unprovoked and occurred without warning as the train came to a stop at a station.
Police and firefighters met the train at the next station, where paramedics treated the victim. His wound was described as not life-threatening.
