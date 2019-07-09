The U.S. national women’s soccer team will visit the Capitol to celebrate their World Cup championship.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday that Megan Rapinoe, one of the team’s co-captains, accepted the invitation he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a day earlier.

Ms. Rapinoe had pointedly — and explicitly — said they would not visit the White House with President Trump in office.

Mr. Trump replied at the time by saying she should focus on soccer, but said he would invite the team to the White House, “win or lose.”

After the women won the championship on Sunday, Mr. Trump offered congratulations.

Mr. Schumer said details of the women’s appearance at the Capitol still must be worked out, but he said Congress could expand the tribute by passing legislation that install the federal government as a salary cop, requiring companies to report employees’ salaries and sexes to the feds, who would then search for hints of gender disparity.

That legislation passed the House earlier this year, but Republicans say it’s a legal morass that won’t see action in the Senate.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.