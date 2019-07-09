U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe would narrowly best President Trump in an election, according to a new poll Tuesday.

Public Policy Polling, a Democratic firm, asked about a head-to-head match-up in the wake of a dust-up between Ms. Rapinoe and the president.

If Ms. Rapinoe were the Democratic nominee she would garner 42% of the vote to Mr. Trump’s 41%, PPP found. Another 17% weren’t sure what they’d do.

The survey included 604 registered voters, and was taken July 3-8.

Ms. Rapinoe became a hero to anti-Trump liberals when she pointedly deployed a vulgarity to say the women’s team would not visit the White House with President Trump in office.

Mr. Trump replied at the time by saying she should focus on soccer, but said he would invite the team to the White House, “win or lose.”

After the women won the championship on Sunday, Mr. Trump offered congratulations.

