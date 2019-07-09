County prosecutors in Phoenix say they have filed a direct complaint charging a white man who says he felt threatened by a black youth’s rap music with first-degree murder in the 17-year-old’s killing.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed the complaint Tuesday against 27-year-old Michael Adams, who is under arrest in the fatal stabbing Thursday of Elijah Al-Amin at a suburban convenience store.

The killing has sparked outrage nationwide, with people taking to Twitter with the hashtag: #JusticeForElijah.

Peoria police arrested Adams after they found him walking near the crime scene with a pocket knife and blood on his body.

Adams’ attorney says he is mentally ill.

Arizona statutes do not include a criminal charge for hate crimes, but there is enhanced sentencing for crimes motivated by bias.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.