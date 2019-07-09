Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he doubts Roy Moore will emerge as Republicans’ nominee for that state’s U.S. Senate race next year, saying GOP voters “have figured this guy out.”

Mr. Moore, a former state chief justice, was the nominee in a special election in 2017, and lost in spectacular fashion to a Democrat, Doug Jones.

Republicans are convinced they can win the seat back in 2020, but party leaders feel their chances are better without Mr. Moore.

Mr. McConnell, pointing to recent polling, said Mr. Moore is trailing badly and isn’t much of a threat.

“I think the people of Alabama have figured this guy out,” the senator said. “I think they’ve seen quite enough of Roy Moore.”

Mr. McConnell did not weigh in on another contentious GOP primary shaping up in Kansas, where Kris Kobach, a former secretary of state and advisor to President Trump on immigration, announced his campaign this week for a seat being left vacant by a retiring Republican.

Party operatives in Washington say they fear Mr. Kobach would lose a seat that’s been in GOP hands for a century.

Mr. McConnell said he wants Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former congressman from Kansas, to run for the seat, but beyond that did not take a swipe at Mr. Kobach.

“The Kansas race is still unfolding,” he said. “At this early stage in Kansas I don’t really have anything to add.”

Mr. Kobach told The Washington Times this week that the opposition to his candidacy is misdirected, and stems from party operatives who misunderstand Kansas politics and fear another vocal conservative joining the Senate.

