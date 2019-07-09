BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide while under the influence for huffing compressed air and causing a crash that killed a state highway worker near Billings last October.

The Billings Gazette reports 28-year-old Ethan James Anderson, of Billings, also pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of criminal endangerment for endangering other highway workers on the Interstate 90 off ramp.

Prosecutors said Anderson was driving a flatbed truck and appeared to “plow into the construction zone without warning,” on Oct. 24, 2018, striking and killing 52-year-old Jeffrey Dyekman.

Blood tests showed Anderson had ingested a substance used as a propellant for compressed air that can lead to euphoria, unconsciousness or death. A can of Dust-Off with the top removed was found in his truck.

