House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday called for Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s resignation after the details of the deal he struck as a U.S. attorney with Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced after the financier’s latest arrest.

Mrs. Pelosi said Mr. Acosta made an “unconscionable” deal with Mr. Epstein and alleged that President Trump was aware of this deal when he brought him into his administration.

“@SecretaryAcosta must step down. As US Attorney, he engaged in an unconscionable agreement w/ Jeffrey Epstein kept secret from courageous, young victims preventing them from seeking justice. This was known by [Mr. Trump] when he appointed him to the cabinet. #AcostaResign,” she tweeted.

In the deal with Mr. Epstein, while he was U.S. attorney, Mr. Acosta threw out the 53-count indictment and allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges.

Mr. Epstein served 13 months in county jail and was allowed to leave for 16 hours a day. He also had to register as a sex offender.

The renewed anger for Mr. Acosta’s deal comes after federal prosecutors charged Mr. Epstein with running a “vast network of underage victims.”

Mr. Epstein faces one count of engaging in sex trafficking of minors and a second count of sex trafficking conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this article.

