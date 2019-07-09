Rapper Nicki Minaj has dropped out of headlining Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia after “careful reflection” over human rights abuses in the kingdom.

“After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest,” Ms. Minaj said in a statement Tuesday.

“While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression,” she said.

Ms. Minaj was scheduled to headline the festival on July 18 at King Abdullah Sports Stadium in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea City.

The Human Rights Foundation sent the Grammy Award-winning rapper a five-page letter last week asking her to drop out of the show, citing the role that the regime of Prince Mohammed bin Salman “has played in violating the rights of tens of millions of Saudis.”

