HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Hartford police are investigating two nighttime shootings in the city’s North End that left one man dead and another injured.
Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot on Main Street late Monday night and was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.
Police say another shooting on Barbour Street on Monday night injured a 29-year-old man who is expected to survive a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
It’s not clear if the shootings are related. No arrests have been announced.
The names of the two victims have not been released.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.