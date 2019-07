GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina authorities say a Greenville officer responding to a report of a break-in shot and killed a suspect during a struggle.

News outlets report a resident called 911 and said they heard a loud crash at their home early Tuesday morning.

Greenville Police officers say they arrived and found the suspect in the street, who then reportedly ignored officers’ commands and a struggle ensued. An unidentified officer fired his weapon and the suspect died from a gunshot wound.

Outlets say the officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Under department policy, the state authorities will investigate the shooting.

