Following President Trump’s series of tweets over the weekend deriding their weekend coverage, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer took to the Senate floor Tuesday to defend Fox News and their First Amendment right to freedom of the press.

Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday watching Fox News’ weekend anchors was worse than watching “fake news @CNN.”

“@FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there,” he said,” Mr. Trump added.

Mr. Schumer said Fox News is “the most biased newscast there is” with their most popular shows being “cheerleaders for President Trump.”

“And yet, when President Trump hears one dissonant … note, he attacks? What kind of thin skin does this man have?” the New York Democrat asked, adding Mr. Trump’s criticism of the network shows he doesn’t respect the First Amendment.

“When a president can attack a news organization overwhelmingly friendly to him, with some of his leading advocates getting prime time space — some of them go to his rallies — it shows he really doesn’t believe in freedom of the press,” he said

“Dictators — dictators shut down the press, try to shame the press when they speak truth to power, which is what our press has done in all the years of this republic,” Mr. Schumer said.

“When President Trump can even attack Fox News because once in a blue moon it says something he doesn’t like, that shows he doesn’t really deserve to be president because a president must protect our liberties whether he’s under fire or not,” he continued.

It is unclear what set Mr. Trump off on Fox News’ weekend reporting, which is typically more news-focused than commentary.

The Associated Press reported the president was “particularly annoyed” by a Fox News live shot being overtaken by a crowd chanting “F– Trump” live on-air following the women’s soccer team’s World Cup win.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.