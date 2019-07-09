Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer on Tuesday jumped into the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, after saying in January that he wasn’t planning to make a run for the White House.

Mr. Steyer’s team said his campaign will focus on fixing two major “crises” — reforming a “broken political system” and “saving our planet from the ravages of climate change.”

“The other Democratic candidates for president have many great ideas that will absolutely move our country forward, but we won’t be able to get any of those done until we end the hostile corporate takeover of our democracy,” Mr. Steyer said in a statement.

“As an outsider, I’ve led grassroots efforts that have taken on big corporations and won results for people,” he continued. “That’s not something you see a lot of from Washington these days. That’s why I’m running for president.”

In a four-minute video accompanying his campaign launch, the Californian railed against the influence of corporations and money in politics.

“Almost every single major intractable problem, at the back of it, you see a big-money interest for whom stopping progress, stopping justice, is really important to their bottom line,” he said.

Mr. Steyer said Americans are “deeply disappointed” and hurt by the way they’re treated by what the people think is the “power elite” in Washington, D.C.

“And that goes across party lines, and it goes across geography,” he said.

His campaign said he plans to kick off his run in the coming weeks with events in South Carolina, Ohio, and California, and that he’ll take his message “across the country” in addition to early primary states.

He is also committed to ensuring that President Trump doesn’t get a “free ride” amid the battle for the Democrats’ nomination, according to his campaign.

Mr. Steyer, 62, is a former hedge fund manager. In 2013, he founded NextGen Climate, a nonprofit and political advocacy group with an eye toward combating climate change.

He has since rebranded the group to NextGen America and has turned much of his focus toward fighting Mr. Trump.

Mr. Steyer has a net worth of about $1.6 billion, according to Forbes, and could theoretically put some of his personal fortune behind a presidential run.

His “Need to Impeach” group has already been on the TV airwaves in early presidential states such as Iowa in New Hampshire to try to pressure congressional Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump.

