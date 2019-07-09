RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly voted Tuesday to adjourn until November, as Republicans rejected Democrats’ request to vote on a series of gun control measures.

The special session on gun violence got off to a chaotic start before ending the same day.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam called the special session in response to the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach in which a city employee killed a dozen people.

