By - Associated Press - Tuesday, July 9, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly voted Tuesday to adjourn until November, as Republicans rejected Democrats’ request to vote on a series of gun control measures.

The special session on gun violence got off to a chaotic start before ending the same day.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam called the special session in response to the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach in which a city employee killed a dozen people.

