GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) - A Flint-area woman has been found guilty but mentally ill in the slayings of two women who worked in the leasing office of the apartment complex where she lived.

Jacquelyne Tyson was convicted Tuesday of first- and second-degree murder in Genesee County Circuit Court. She faces sentencing on Aug. 6.

Lyric Work and Tamara Johnson were shot July 26, 2016 in the Grand Oaks Apartments leasing office in Grand Blanc.

The 45-year-old Johnson died at the scene. The 20-year-old Work was pregnant. She was taken off life support at a hospital several days later. Her daughter was delivered seven weeks early by cesarean section.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.