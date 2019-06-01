WHITESVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Law enforcement officials say two teenagers are dead and another is injured after a shooting in Daviess County.

News outlets report that a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were killed while a 19-year-old male allegedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds after attending a party early Saturday. Police say an estimated 75 to 100 people were at the party when the shooting occurred. The shooter has been described as wearing dark clothing and carrying a handgun.

The 19-year-old has undergone surgery and was in stable condition as of Saturday.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s office, the names of the deceased will be released once the families are notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

