By - Associated Press - Saturday, June 1, 2019

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a woman who allegedly started a fire inside the Burleigh County Courthouse in downtown Bismarck.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Dusty Braun says authorities responded to the courthouse around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and found the 31-year-old woman inside trying to start a fire.

Braun says the woman broke a window to get inside and started pamphlets on fire. There was no major damage.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the woman was taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.

