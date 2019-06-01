BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a woman who allegedly started a fire inside the Burleigh County Courthouse in downtown Bismarck.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Dusty Braun says authorities responded to the courthouse around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and found the 31-year-old woman inside trying to start a fire.
Braun says the woman broke a window to get inside and started pamphlets on fire. There was no major damage.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the woman was taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.
