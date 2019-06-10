CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) - Police continue to investigate a fatal weekend shooting in Massachusetts.

Chicopee police responded to reports of gunfire at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday on Exchange Street.

A male victim with gunshot wounds was found shot outside and died at the scene.

Police say the victim knew the shooter and that it was not a random act of violence.

Officials have not released the name of the victim and no arrests have been announced.

Chicopee police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

This is the first homicide in Chicopee since September 2017 when 33-year-old Jafet Robles, of Springfield, was found shot to death in a city park. That homicide remains unsolved.

