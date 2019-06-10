YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - All four suspects believed involved in the slaying of five people on the Yakama Indian Reservation have been arrested.

KNDO-TV of Yakima reported Monday that the final suspect, 35-year-old James Cloud, has been arrested.

Details were not immediately available.

The killings occurred late Saturday around the reservation community of White Swan.

Three people were initially arrested.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI are jointly investigating the shootings.

No motive has been released.

The shootings were south of the city of Yakima, which is about two hours southeast of Seattle.

___

Information from: KNDO-TV, http://www.kndo.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.