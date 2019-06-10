COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man shot and killed a woman inside a suburban Columbia home before turning the gun on himself.
Richland County deputies said they were called to the home around 8 p.m. Saturday in the northeast part of the county to check on someone inside.
Coroner Gary Watts said 38-year-old Nivia Johnson was found dead inside her home after being shot several times.
Watts said in a statement that 39-year-old David Bailey of Greenville was also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Watts ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.
Deputies are investigating the deaths.
