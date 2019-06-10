ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman is being held without bond on first-degree murder charges filed in the death of her parents.

Cook County prosecutors say 43-year-old Deborah Jane Martin of Arlington Heights repeatedly stabbed her father, 72-year-old David Martin, and mother, 71-year-old Anne Martin early Saturday.

During Monday’s hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Lorna Amado-Chevlin said a journal found next to bloody clothes on Deborah Martin’s bed includes several references to killing her parents.

Amado-Chevlin said a 911 call by Anne Martin alerted police to the murders. A recording of the call captured the mother moaning, gasping for air and pleading with her daughter to stop her attack.

Amado-Chevlin says police found David Martin lying on the floor near the living room, while the mother was found in the kitchen.

Anne Martin was a teacher at Wheeling High School, while David Martin worked at Motorola. Both were retired.

