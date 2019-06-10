Senate Democrats are holding out hope that some presidential candidates who fail to catch fire could ultimately drop out and make runs for U.S. Senate seats up in 2020, The Hill reported Monday.

Though lawmakers can be hesitant to directly call out the candidates by name, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper are several candidates polling in the low single digits who have been mentioned as possible U.S. Senate candidates next year.

“The clock is running out for people who have not demonstrated any ability to mount a serious presidential bid to help make a real difference in their country by helping to turn the Senate,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island Democrat.

Sen. Jon Tester, Montana Democrat, has endorsed Mr. Bullock for president but said he’s heard from colleagues who want the governor to change his mind and run for Senate.

“But the truth is this is Steve’s call, and he’s chosen to run for president. He’d make a great president. I think it’s a hard battle for him to win, but it’s a hard battle for [Cory] Booker and [Michael] Bennet and all these other guys I like, too. It’s the way it is,” Mr. Tester said.

For his part, Mr. Bullock has said he was “never” going to run for Senate.

Republicans currently hold an effective 53-47 majority in the Senate, meaning Democrats would have to pick up a net of four seats to ensure they would take control of the chamber after the 2020 elections.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.