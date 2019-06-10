President Trump will award the Medal of Honor next week to the first living veteran of the Iraq War to receive the nation’s highest military award.

Retired Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia will be decorated by the president in a White House ceremony on June 25 for almost single-handedly fighting off a group of insurgents during the second Battle of Fallujah in Iraq in November 2004.

“That remarkable day, then-Staff Sergeant Bellavia rescued an entire squad, cleared an insurgent strongpoint, and saved many members of his platoon from imminent threat,” the White House said.

Sgt. Bellavia will become the seventh soldier to receive a Medal of Honor for action during Operation Iraqi Freedom; all the previous recipients were awarded the medal posthumously. He now has his own daily radio talk show for WBEN in Buffalo, New York, and continues to serve the military and veteran communities through a number of philanthropic organizations.

The White House provided this account of then-Sgt. Bellavia’s actions in Fallujah on Nov. 10, 2004, while serving as a squad leader:

“Then-Staff Sergeant Bellavia was clearing a block of houses when his platoon became pinned down. He quickly exchanged an M16 rifle for an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, entered the house where his squad was trapped, and engaged insurgents, providing cover fire so that he and his fellow soldiers could exit safely.

“A Bradley Fighting Vehicle arrived to help suppress the enemy, but it could not fire directly into the house. Then-Staff Sergeant Bellavia re-entered the house, armed with an M16, and assaulted insurgents who were firing rocket-propelled grenades. He proceeded to kill one insurgent and wound another, who then ran to another part of the house.

“Then-Staff Sergeant Bellavia was soon engaged by another insurgent rushing down the stairs when the previously wounded insurgent reemerged to engage him as well. Then-Staff Sergeant Bellavia returned fire, killing both attackers. He then took enemy fire from an insurgent who had appeared from a closet across the room. He pursued him up the stairs and killed him.

“Soon thereafter, he moved to the roof where he engaged and wounded a fifth insurgent, who fell from the roof of the building. That remarkable day, then-Staff Sergeant Bellavia rescued an entire squad, cleared an insurgent strongpoint, and saved many members of his platoon from imminent threat.”

