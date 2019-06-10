President Trump Monday continued accusations that tech giants are biased against him and work with Democrats to further their agendas and hinder Republicans.

In a wide-ranging surprise interview with CNBC’s “The Squawk Box,” the president was asked whether tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon “are too big” and need to be broken up, which has become a 2020 campaign topic in recent months.

“Well, I can tell you they discriminate against me. You know, people talk about collusion. The real collusion is between the Democrats and these companies. ‘Cause they were so against me during my election run. Everybody said, if you don’t have them, you can’t win. Well, I won. And I’ll win again. Because we’re doing well, we’re not the fools, we’re not the foolish country anymore,” Mr. Trump said before diving into an unrelated discussion about India’s taxes.

Mr. Trump has frequently criticized tech giants coverage of him, claiming in April Twitter’s “political games” has hurt his ally’s follower counts.

“They don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people. Different names-over 100 M But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games.” he tweeted.

The president tweeted in March, “Facebook, Google and Twitter, not to mention the Corrupt Media, are sooo on the side of the Radical Left Democrats, but fear not, we will win anyway, just like we did before!”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.