President Trump said Monday Democrats are doing less to prevent illegal immigration than Mexico.

“Now with our new deal, Mexico is doing more for the USA on Illegal Immigration than the Democrats. In fact, the Democrats are doing NOTHING, they want Open Borders, which means Illigal [sic] Immigration, Drugs and Crime,” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump added a “very important” portion of the bill will be revealed later and threatened tariffs if their deal doesn’t pass the Mexican legislature.

“We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the U.S. has been asking about getting for many years,” he tweeted.

“It will be revealed in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico’s Legislative body! We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated,” he wrote.

Mr. Trump announced Friday he would suspend his threat of a tariff, starting at 5 percent and rising as high as 25 percent, after reaching an agreement with Mexico on border security.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that Mexico’s National Guard had been planning since March to help curtail migrants and did not bend due to the tariff threats.

This drew anger from Mr. Trump, who said Monday the piece was a “hit job” against him.

“When will the Failing New York Times admit that their front page story on the the [sic] new Mexico deal at the Border is a FRAUD and nothing more than a badly reported “hit job” on me, something that has been going on since the first day I announced for the presidency! Sick Journalism,” he said.



