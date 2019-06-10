NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City firefighter has been arrested in connection with a video that allegedly shows him trying to run over a bicyclist while off-duty.

Police say 27-year-old Brauley Delarosa was arrested Monday on charges of reckless endangerment and aggravated unlicensed operator. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

The video shows the bicyclist up against the car’s front end as it pushes him back several feet.

In an interview with The Gothamist, Delarosa denied any wrongdoing. He said the cyclist hit his car with his bike and he was trying to get out of the way so traffic could continue on.

The incident happened Thursday morning at 12th Avenue and West 24th Street. Both the driver and bicyclist were gone by the time officers arrived at the scene.

