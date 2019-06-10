Just hours after the House Judiciary Committee said Monday it was postponing its contempt of Congress actions against Attorney General William P. Barr, another committee said it’ll take up the baton.

Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings said he’s frustrated that Mr. Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross have both stymied his attempts to get documents about the 2020 census, and he feels he has no choice but to hold a contempt vote on Wednesday.

“I did not want this to happen,” Mr. Cummings said.

The administration’s defenders, though, say Mr. Cummings seems far from reluctant, rushing to hold a contempt vote before he’s fully explored avenues of cooperation.

The contempt situation on Capitol Hill has grown exceptionally muddled in recent days.

On Monday, Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced that Mr. Barr would turn over some documents from the special counsel’s probe into the 2016 election. Mr. Nadler said he would put on ice his own contempt proceedings, including a vote by his committee earlier this year to hold Mr. Barr in contempt.

On Tuesday, the whole House will still vote to declare the Trump administration recalcitrant in complying with subpoenas. That vote, which Democrats had originally billed as a contempt vote, no longer holds anyone in contempt.

Instead, it authorizes committee chairs to go to federal courts to ask judges to serve as referees in Congress’s fight with the administration over documents.

Wednesday’s Oversight Committee vote could be a precursor to Mr. Cummings taking the House up on that offer.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.