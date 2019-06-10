House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Monday the panel will hold hearings on Russian election interference and he wants special counsel Robert Mueller to testify.

Mr. Nadler’s remarks came ahead of a committee hearing on the Mueller report with testimony from John Dean, key Watergate figure and former White House counsel for President Nixon.

Mr. Nadler, New York Democrat, said the decision to hold hearings on Russian election meddling appears to have bipartisan support, adding that the committee’s ranking Republican, Doug Collins of Georgia, is also pushing for hearings on the matter.

“There can be no question that Congress must investigate this direct attack on our Democratic process,” Mr. Nadler said. “I believe that ranking member Collins agrees that we must do so without delay.”

Mr. Collins sent a letter to Mr. Mueller requesting his testimony before the committee “both for the sake of transparency and for the American public to learn the full contours of the special counsel’s investigation.”

The hearings, in part, could focus on contacts between members of the Trump transition team and the Russian government, Mr. Nadler said.

“The country cannot hope to understand the Russian government’s attack on our democratic system if we do not also investigate who stood to benefit from the attack and the extent to which the Trump campaign may have welcomed it,” he said.

