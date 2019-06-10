Rep. Jim Himes said Monday that John Dean, former President Richard M. Nixon’s White House counsel during the Watergate scandal, testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee Monday can provide a “valuable” comparison to the potential impeachment of President Trump.

“John Dean is one of the few people around and still active politically who still remembers what it was like in the early 1970s when the Nixon administration went through something like this, and I think that’s very valuable … because there’s a lot of misunderstanding out there of what exactly impeachment is,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN’s “New Day” show.

“So if nothing else, having John Dean talk about the fact of what an impeachment looks like and then, of course, talk about what happens next,” he said.

Mr. Himes, who is a member of the House intelligence committee, said special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election is “really ugly.”

“The extent to which the Trump administration welcomed the help and we’re past the notion that a crime was committed, Mueller said there wasn’t, but Volume II which talks about the president’s efforts to get rid of the investigation, to get rid of [former FBI Director] Jim Comey basically to stop that investigation into the president’s lies — it will be very interesting to hear John Dean compare that behavior to the behavior that Richard Nixon engaged in that actually got impeachment proceedings going in the House in the 1970s,” he said.

The White House said House Democrats are wasting time on partisan investigations when they should be approving the president’s new trade deal with Canada and Mexico, and helping to solve the crisis at the Mexican border.

“They just won’t move on,” White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway said on “Fox & Friends.” “They’re still investigating, calling John Dean and others to testify, while the president is securing our southern border.”

She said of Mr. Dean, “Can we find somebody who’s not disgraced, disbarred and didn’t go to jail for obstruction of justice?”

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

