John Dean, former White House counsel to President Nixon and a key Watergate figure, said Monday he sees “remarkable parallels” between the Watergate scandal and President Trump’s conduct outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.



Testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Dean, a CNN commentator and outspoken Trump critic, said he wanted to provide a historical context to the Mueller investigation.



“I would like to address a few of the remarkable parallels that I find in the Mueller report that echo Watergate, particularly those related to obstruction of justice,” he told lawmakers.



Dean told the panel Mr. Trump’s firing of former FBI director James Comey paralleled Mr. Nixon’s “Saturday night massacre” firing of special counsel Archibald Cox.



“Like Comey, Cox was charged with investigating wrongdoing by the President and his advisors and Cox refused an ultimatum from the White House,” he said.



While Democrats pushed Dean to illustrate comparisons between the two presidents, the committee’s ranking Republican, Doug Collins of Georgia, questioned the purpose of his testimony.



“This committee is now hearing from the Seventies and they want their star witness back,” he said.



In his opening remarks, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, called Dean “a critical witness,” saying the committee needed to rely on his testimony and others to “draw our own conclusions about the findings of the special counsel.”



Dean last testified before the same committee in July 1974. He resigned from from the White House in April 1974 and pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for his role in the Watergate break-in and cover-up. Dean ultimately served four months in prison.



Dean drew several comparisons to his situation and what is currently happening with former White House counsel Don McGahn. Mr. McGahn appears frequently in the Mueller report, including one episode where Mr. Trump pressured him to fire the special counsel for alleged “conflicts of interest.”



Ultimately, Mr. McGahn refused and threatened to resign. He backed off the resignation threat, but did leave the White House about a year later. Democrats have been demanding Mr. McGahn appear before their committee and turn over documents.



“In both situations, the White House counsel was implicated in the cover-up activity,” Dean said, adding that he believed Mr. McGahn was innocent of anything illegal or improper.



“There is evidence he prevented several obstruction attempts,” Dean said of McGahn.

