Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli was officially named acting director at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday, putting him in charge of some of the most important behind-the-scene immigration initiatives of the Trump administration.

Foremost among his tasks will be to speed changes to a major guest-worker program and to finalize the new “public charge” rules, which are designed to push legal immigrants to prove they can be self-sustaining without becoming dependent on public assistance.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan announced Mr. Cuccinelli’s accession to the USCIS job in a statement Monday.

Mr. Cuccinelli had been under consideration for a job as immigration “czar” at the White House, but instead President Trump deputed him over to Homeland Security as an adviser.

Now he lands in a specific job, taking over for Director Francis Cissna, who had fallen out of favor with the White House for not moving fast enough on what top presidential advisers said were their top priorities.

Though it gets less attention than the other two immigration agencies, Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, USCIS handles the processing of legal immigration applications and some visitor visas.

The agency is under fire from Democrats who say that it has slow-walked legal immigration under Mr. Trump, erecting what activists have labeled an “invisible wall” to prevent migration.

Yet USCIS points to increased processing of citizenship applications and to the border crisis, which has spawned a massive surge in asylum petitions, both of which fall to the agency’s officers to adjudicate.

The White House has been demanding stricter asylum standards out of USCIS, saying it could help cut down on the flow of illegal immigrants if it took a more critical eye of the initial claims migrants make at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“One of the biggest frustrations is the fact that USCIS has not been able to change agency culture about ‘credible fear’ and asylum from the Obama years,” a White House official told reporters two months ago, predicting changes at the agency.

Those comments came as Mr. Trump had ousted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and acting ICE Director Ronald D. Vitiello, seeking a tougher direction from his leaders.

Mr. Cissna survived the initial culling, but White House officials made clear he was on the hot seat.

