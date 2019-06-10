Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Monday said her campaign has surpassed the 65,000 individual donor requirement to get onto the stage at the first Democratic National Committee presidential debate later this month.

“Huge news: Over the weekend, we crossed 65,000 donors to our campaign—guaranteeing our spot at the first debates!” the New York Democrat said on Twitter. “I’m so grateful to everyone who’s helping power this campaign. We have a lot more work to do in the months to come, but for now: Thank you.”

Candidates need to secure contributions from 65,000 individual donors, including at least 200 from 20 states, or register at least 1 percent support in three qualifying polls in order to qualify for the debate, which will be held in Miami over two nights ‪on June 26‬ and ‪June 27.‬

Since Ms. Gillibrand has already hit at least 1 percent support in the required number of polls, crossing the contributions threshold is likely enough to get her on the debate stage, since priority is given to candidates who hit both benchmarks.

The DNC is limiting the first debate to 20 candidates, meaning at least several of the more than 20 major Democratic presidential contenders won’t be joining their rivals onstage in Florida.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.