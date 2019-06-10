MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say the deaths of a school teacher and his son are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide after the pair were found shot in the burning bedroom of a home for sale in Tennessee.
News outlets report a home inspector went Monday morning to see the property in Maryville, saw smoke and called 911. Firefighters put out the flames and pulled 38-year-old James Reagan and 8-year-old Clark Reagan from the bedroom.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp says both had gunshot wounds and it appears to be a murder-suicide, adding a handgun was recovered. Autopsies are planned.
He says the boy’s parents were separated.
Authorities say James Reagan taught first grade at a Maryville elementary school where Clark Reagan just completed the third grade.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.