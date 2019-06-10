Simon N. Groot, a sixth-generation member of a pioneering Dutch seed development family, was named the 2019 World Food Prize laureate on Monday for what experts say was his life-changing research to develop hardier, disease-resistant vegetables for the developing world.

Mr. Groot will receive the $250,000 prize for helping smallholder farmers in more than 60 countries increase vegetable production and raise their incomes. The increased production also provided better access to vegetables for millions of consumers.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo presided over a State Department ceremony Monday morning announcing the choice. announced Groot as the recipient.

“With [Groot‘s] partner in the Philippines, he began developing vegetable varieties with enhanced disease resistance and significantly higher yields,” Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn, president of the World Food Prize Foundation, said in revealing the prize. Mr. Groot “developed a stunningly impactful global network of seed producers who are transforming the lives of 20 million farmers every year.”

As founder and leader of East-West Seed, Mr. Groot has spent four decades developing a “smallholder-centric tropical vegetable seed industry” that began in Southeast Asia and then spread throughout Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Mr. Groot will receive the World Food Prize in Des Moines, Iowa, at a ceremony to be held in October.

