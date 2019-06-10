MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are looking for whoever shot and killed a prominent businessman as he was leaving a charity event.

News outlets report 57-year-old Glenn Cofield died in the parking lot of Greater Lewis Street Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis on Friday night as he and his wife got into their car to go home after a St. Jude fundraising event. Police believe the shooter was attempting to rob Cofield. Investigators say Cofield and the suspect got into an argument before the shooting.

Cofield was a local branch manager for a financial services company, and was a board member for the Memphis Country Club.

Family members say he grew up in Oxford, Mississippi, and graduated from the University of Mississippi before moving to Memphis.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.